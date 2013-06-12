Wreck kills military wife, injures Leonard man

A three-car collision that occurred on State Highway 121 last Thursday killed one, and seriously injured a man who has been lifelong Leonard resident. This makes the third fatality accident in a few short weeks between Melissa and Westminster and continues to raise concerns with regard to the safety of the road. As is always the case when a major accident happens on Highway 121, residents in the area hold their breath as they wait to hear if their friends or family were involved since the highway is a major thoroughfare for those working in or traveling to the McKinney area. For one Leonard family, that was a nightmare come true last Thursday.

To read the full story, pick up this week's June 13 edition of The Leonard Graphic at a store near you. They are sold locally in Leonard at B & B, Kwik Chek, Leonard Pharmacy, Tobacco and More and One Stop on the counter and in racks in front of City Hall, SRE and Dairy Queen; in Celeste at Kwik Chek; in Trenton at Kwik Chek; and in Desert at Harlow's 121. To order a subscription and get the paper delivered to your mailbox each Thursday, click "Subscribe" above. Rates are only $25 for Local Area (Fannin, Hunt, Grayson and Collin Counties) and $30 for Out-of-Area.