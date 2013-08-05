Lillian "Ms. Lil" Barbara Tuscana

Funeral services for Lillian Barbara "Ms. Lil" Antonucci Tuscana, 88-year-old Leonard resident, are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel in Leonard with Tommy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Leonard Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colton Greener, Clayton Greener, Blake Greener, Brandon Campbell, Brent Campbell, Ryan Knight, Chris Buck. Honorary Pallbearer will be Gene Sweeney. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home at their convenience on Monday, Aug. 5, to pay their respects and to sign the register book. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard.

Tuscana was born Oct. 4, 1924 in Chicago, Ill. to Robert Antonucci and Rosaria Laurino Antonucci. She was born and raised in a large family. She had 20 brothers and sisters. She taught guitar in Leonard for many years. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

She died Friday, Aug. 2, 2013 at her residence in Leonard.

She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Harold G. and Joetta Buck of Mt. Vernon, Edward C. and Laurie Greener of Leonard, and James R. and Rochelle Greener of Fort Worth; daughters and sons-in-law, Rita Ann and John Dunlavy of Bend, Ore. and JoAnn Marie and Pat Ljungdahl of Houston; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.