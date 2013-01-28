Funeral Services for Wayland L. Wilkins, 79-year-old Leonard resident, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 30, at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel in Leonard with Charles Wrenn officiating. Burial will be in the Leonard Cemetery. Family visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wilkins was born Aug. 12, 1933 in Clayton, Okla. the son of Charles Columbus and Edna Mae Shurfield Wilkins. He was a high school graduate, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Leonard and he served his country as a member of the United States Army. While serving in the United States Army, he was selected several times as the soldier of the month. He married Madella Hicks on July 19, 1954 in Leonard. He owned and operated a General Motors Dealership. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

He is survived by his wife, Madella Hicks Wilkins of Leonard; his daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Tracy Goins of Pottsboro, and Trena and Fred Sumrow and Toye and Gary Taylor, all of Leonard; his six grandchildren, Dustin Stanley, Derek Stanley, Lauren Wilkins, Cash Wilkins, Storm Taylor and Alex Goins; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and Gus Oliver of Tulsa, Okla., Joyce and Vernon Shaw of Whitehouse, Gladys and Wesley Blanton of Vidor, Sue and Don Warren of Waynesboro, Tenn., Peggy and Ronnie Robinson of Trenton, Linda and Garry Anderson of Bonham, and Betty Ann and Jimmie Frazier of Blue Ridge; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marney and Betty Jo Snow of Pilot Point and Charles and Mary Wilkins of Duncanville; his brother, Danny Snow of Scurry; and his sister, Dolly Carraway of Van Alstyne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Wilkins; a son, Kenny Mark Wilkins and a sister, Barbara Chancellor.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.