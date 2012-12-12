Authorities investigating deadly fire south of Trenton

Several area fire departments and law enforcement personnel have been on the scene of a structure fire on FM 815 south of Trenton since before 7 a.m., and indications are there was at least one deceased person found in the home.

At 8:15 a.m. Sheriff Donnie Foster reported on scene that it was too early to tell if there was anybody inside the single-wide mobile home that was still smoldering heavily, but was "very concerned" that there would be somebody inside. The property contained two dwellings - the mobile home and a separate frame structure that somebody is believed to live in as well. Authorities at that time were trying to positively identify who the residents in both houses were. A neighbor reported that she believed an older couple lived in one home, and their son in the other. Fannin County Appraisal District records show the property owner to be Misael Mazariegos.

While authorities have made no official announcements, scanner traffic revealed Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home was summoned to the scene just after 9 a.m. behind the Justice of the Peace due to what they found in the home upon further investigation. Further information will be published as it is released.