Funeral services for Billy Frank Crawford, 81-year-old Leonard resident, are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Leonard with Willie Johnson, Steve Coker and Dee Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Leonard Cemetery. Family visitation is set for Thursday, Dec. 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard.

Crawford was born Dec. 21, 1930 in Deport, the son of William Francis "Frank" and Lillie Ellian Dean Crawford. He married Tommie Lelia Gilmore on July 5, 1952 in Pike. She preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2010. He was a graduate of Leonard High School and an active member of the Methodist CHurch for over 70 years. He owned and operated Crawford Auto, was active in the Leonard Athletic Club, served on the Leonard City Council, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, was a bus driver for Leonard ISD for 31 years and was a retired member of the Leonard Volunteer Fire Department serving many different postings of leadership. He also served his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. He passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012, surrounded by his daughters and granddaughter.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jerry and Dawn Rice of Blue Ridge; daughter, Shawn Pemberton of Leonard; sister, Geraldine Morton of Tomball; brother and sister-in-law, James C. and Carol Crawford of Denison; his grandchildren, Kelly Pemberton and wife, Nola, of Leonard, Jeremy Rice and wife, Daylene, of Blue Ridge, Brittany Rice Garcia and husband, David, of Blue Ridge, Kelby Pemberton and wife, Jessica, of Durant, Okla., and Ashley Rice of Blue Ridge; god-granddaughter, Tiffany Holloway Pitts of Leonard; great-grandchildren, Whittney, Katy, Taylor and Aubrey Pemberton of Leonard, Makenzie, Lauren, Isabella, Nikole and Hannah Pemberton of Durant, Okla., Kyla and Jayden Rice of Blue Ridge, and Tyler Garcia of Blue Ridge; his great-aunt, Winnie Steele of Leonard; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Crawford; sister, Dorothy Crawford; brother-in-law, Robert Morton; and special son-in-law, Lee Pemberton.

