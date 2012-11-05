Funeral Services for Ouida "Caroline" Compton Standlee-Richards, 65-year-old Celeste resident, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Tuesday November 6, 2012 at the First Baptist Church of Celeste. Bro. Jim Sherwin and Brother James Ralson will officiate. Burial will be in the Celeste/Hogeye Cemetery at Celeste. Family visitation will be Monday, Nov. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel at Leonard.

Richards was born March 22, 1947 in Greenville, the daughter of Bobby Joe and Melba Bernice Alexander Compton. She graduated from East Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. She worked as a Technical Quality Assurance Analyst with Garland Power and Light. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Celeste, as well as the Red Hats and the Rowlett Bowling League. She passed away Nov. 1, 2012, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Stringer of Dallas, Tamara Standlee of Greenville and Tyler Richards of McKinney; her sister and brother-in-law, Leah and David Macaluso of Bayou Vista; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Debbie Compton and Duane and Sue Compton all of Celeste; and her two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by one grandson, Brian Austin Stringer. She was accompanied in death by her mother, Melba Compton.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.