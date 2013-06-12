Breaking News: Fannin County Commissioner Joe Strong passes away

Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter reports to the citizens of Fannin County.

JOE STRONG, COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4, PASSED AWAY EARLY THIS MORNING.

Commissioner Strong passed away early this morning after suffering a heart attack. Joe has been bravely battling cancer for the past several months. The County sends it's condolences to Joe's family and friends. Joe Strong was an important part of the Commissioners Court and Fannin County and he will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements are being made at this time and will be forwarded to you when received (see below).

Thank you,

Judge Spanky Carter

Funeral arrangements:

JOE STRONG

A rosary will be recited by Deacon Gary Volgel at 6 p.m. Thursday night, June 13, at Wise Funeral Home Chapel with visitation to follow for Joseph Robert Strong, 55, of Bonham. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Denison with Father Fred Caldwell officiating. Strong passed away early Wednesday, June 12, 2013 at Beacon Hill in Denison.

Strong was born Dec. 23, 1957 in North Tonawanda, New York, the son of Robert Victor Strong and Elsie Ellen Brun Strong. He was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Strong was a past chairman of the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Bonham Board of Health and the Republican Party of Fannin County. He was formerly a Project Manager for MCI and owner/operator of Strong Medical. He was currently the County Commissioner of Precinct 4 in Fannin County and enjoyed agriculture, gardening, horses and raising long-horned cattle. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Denison.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy Taylor of Bonham; son, Chris Strong of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; mother, Elsie Strong of Tampa, Fla.; step-son, Paul Brownell of El Paso; sisters Sharon Strong of North Tonawanda, N.Y. and Sue Dunn and husband, Jeff, of Tampa, Fla.; two nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Pallbearers will be Paul Brownell, Teddy Fry, Paul Kyle, Darrin Womble, Rick Sheddy and Ira Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fannin County Commissioner's Court, Judge Spanky Carter and Joe ward.

Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital Miracle Network in Dallas, Texas or the American Cancer Society.

Online guest register is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com.