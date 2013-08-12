Funeral Services for John Howard Netherton, Jr., 91-year-old Leonard resident, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Valley Creek Baptist Church with James Seigler officiating. Burial will be in the Valley Creek Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard.

Netherton was born on June 11, 1922 in Leonard, the son of John Howard "Jack" Netherton, Sr. and Dora Leona Bradley Netherton. He was a member of the Valley Creek Baptist Church, a 1940 graduate of Leonard High School and he served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He married Thresa Merlyn Savage on Oct. 22, 1949 in Leonard. He was a machinist and retired from Rockwell International in 1984. He passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2013 at the Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehab at Wylie.

He is survived by his son, Michael Netherton of Leonard; his daughters, Lynda Hargrove of Plano and Dana Burdett of Wylie; his sisters, Nell McLain of Leonard and Nan Fox of Abilene; his seven grandchildren, Mark, Lyndsey and Zack Netherton, Amy and Laura Nan Hargrove, Travis Burdett and Emily Tao; his three great-grandchildren, Logan Tigno and Clare and Moses Burdett; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends too numerous to count.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Erin Burdett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley Creek Cemetery Association, % Erna Lea Ferguson, P.O. Box 1250 ~Leonard, Texas 75452.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.