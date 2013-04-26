Funeral Services for Sue Martin, 55-year-old Leonard resident, are scheduled for Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Leonard with Denny Gorena and Dewey Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Leonard Cemetery. Family visitation will be Saturday, April 27, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard.

Martin was born April 8, 1958 in Sherman, the daughter of Billy Harold and Vonda Martin. She was a 1976 graduate of Leonard High School, a member of the First Baptist Church of Leonard and worked as a Medical Claims Processor. She passed away Thursday, April 25, 2013 at the Medical Center of Plano.

She is survived by her parents, Billy Harold and Vonda Martin of Leonard; her daughters and sons-in-law, Nesha and Jeremy Farber and Kandi and Jeff Emerson, all of Weatherford; her brother and sister-in-law, Billy Wayne and Donna Martin of Leonard; her sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Danny Mennerick of Denton; her seven grandchildren, Hannah Farber, Abigail Farber, Noah Farber, Rachel Farber, David Emerson, Kaleb Emerson and Jordin Emerson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ethel and Buna Geer and Harrell and Dorothy Martin and by a brother, Russell Glenn Martin.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.