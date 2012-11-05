Funeral Services for Melba Bernice Alexander Compton, 84-year-old Celeste resident, are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Celeste. Bro. Jim Sherwin and Bro. James Ralson will officiate. Burial will be in the Celeste/Hogeye Cemetery at Celeste. Family visitation will be Monday, Nov. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel at Leonard.

Compton was born April 5, 1928 in Bailey, the daughter of Erman Lee and Eulah Mae Duncan Alexander. She was a high school graduate and a member of the First Baptist Church of Celeste, as well as the WMU (Women's Missionary Union) and the Celeste Coffee Club. She married Bobby Joe Compton on March 16, 1945. She worked for many years as a homemaker and caregiver. She passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Duane and Sue Compton and Davis Russell and Debbie Compton, all of Celeste TX; her daughter and son-in-law, Leah and David Macaluso of Bayou Vista; her sister, Sybil Alexander Hutchinson of Lubbock; her 15 grandchildren and her 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings; one grandson, David Cotten; and one great-grandson, Brian Austin Stringer. She was accompanied in death by her daughter, Caroline Richards.

